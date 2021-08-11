Kerala health official allay concerns over breakthrough infection

While the Centre has maintained that Kerala was having a higher number of Covid breakthrough infections, state health department sources maintain that those suffering breakthrough infections were not facing any major health issues.

According to a member of the state government's expert committee on Covid, the higher number of breakthrough infections is due to the high number of vaccination in Kerala, compared to other states. Also, those suffering breakthrough infections are having negligible health issues and hence there was no need for concern. The reports of high breakthrough infection in Kerala may only lead the state to further lockdown.

So far about 44.41 per cent of the state's population received at least one dose of Covid vaccination.

The high level of vaccination and lockdown indeed helped the state to keep the impact of the second wave of Covid to the maximum lowest levels. The low death rate and a low number of hospitalisation vindicate this, said the official.

Meanwhile, the TPR of the state slightly came down to 14.49 per cent on Wednesday with 23,500 more fresh cases. The TPR was 15.91 on Tuesday.