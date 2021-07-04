Kerala is one of the most investor-friendly states: CM

Kerala is one of the most investor-friendly states: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  • Jul 04 2021, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 19:26 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the row over ease of doing business in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted on Sunday that the state is one of the most investor-friendly in India.

Vijayan was replying to a tweet by RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka that the group is the largest employer in Kerala and is getting the support of the state government.

The comments were triggered by the decision of state-based garment manufacturer Kitex Garments to drop an Rs. 3,500 crore investment plan in Kerala, alleging frequent inspections by various agencies of the state government citing flimsy reasons.

Kitex chairman and managing director Sabu M Jacob alleged that the government was settling political score after the Twenty20 forum headed by him contested in elections.

Many known industrialists have been commenting on social media over the industrial climate in Kerala thereafter.

In his tweet, Vijayan thanked Goenka for "allaying the apprehensions over Kerala's ease of doing business". He also said that the Left Front government would ensure that sustainable and innovative industries thrive in Kerala.

