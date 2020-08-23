Kerala minister offers to return Quran as probe likely into accepting 'gift' from UAE consulate

Close on the heels of reports that the Ministry of Finance might probe an acceptance of 'gift' from UAE consulate, Kerala higher education minister K T Jaleel said in a social media post that copies of the Quran received from the consulate could be returned.

Jaleel faced the allegations of accepting relief food kits worth Rs 5 lakh offered by the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with Ramadan. During the Customs probe into the gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage, it also came to light that around 300 Qurans were received from UAE through diplomatic baggage and the minister allegedly facilitated its distribution to his home district Malappuram through a state government agency's vehicle.

The minister said in the post that the UAE consulate offered the food kits and copies of the Quran as part of their traditional practice during the Ramadan. Copies of the Quran are yet to be distributed and are at two institutions in Malappuram. It could be returned to the consulate. He also said that he was ready to face any probe in this regard.

Sources said that the ED is likely to probe into the allegations that the minister flouted Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010 by accepting the offer from a foreign mission without obtaining permission.