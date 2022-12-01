Kerala minister's brother among alleged anti-Vizhinjam conspirators

Even as the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleges a conspiracy against the Adani Vizhinjam port, a state minister is facing embarrassment as his brother is among one of the alleged conspirators.

CPI(M) mouthpiece Deshabhimani published the picture of some persons, including priests and activists, involved in the ongoing stir against the port and alleged that those people were involved in the conspiracy. Among them include transport minister Antony Raju's brother A J Vijayan.

While the minister was yet to react to it, Vijayan told DH that he did not want to mix family matters with the stir. "Even if Raju is my younger brother, he will have his own stands as he is a politician," said Vijayan.

Vijayan, who is an environmental activist, also said that he had been opposing the port project since its initial stages itself citing specific reasons.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan asked the transport minister to clarify whether his brother was having extremist links.

Antony Raju is MLA of Janadhipatya Kerala Congress, which is a coalition partner of the left-front. He represents Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the Assembly.