Kerala MLA KM Shaji gets notice for demolition of house

An Opposition party MLA in Kerala has been issued a notice by a local body in the state for demolishing his house citing violation of norms.

K M Shaji of the Indian Union Muslim League in Kerala, who was served the notice by the Kozhikode city corporation the other day, termed the decision 'politically motivated'.

The corporation's contention was that while Shaji had obtained permission for constructing a 3,200-sq-foot house, the total area of the house, when constructed, was around 5,550 square feet. Though the corporation had issued several notices to the MLA, Shaji had not responded and hence the local body had initiated the demolition measure.

Shaji's house was already under probe by the Enforcement Directorate following allegations of illegal wealth. Measurements of his house were even taken as part of the Enforcement Directorate's investigation.

Shaji said that the completion certificate of the house was not submitted and he could apply for regularising any changes made from the approved plans.

The state government had earlier ordered a vigilance investigation against Sahji on the basis of allegations against him accepting a bribe of Rs. 25 lakh from an aided school management to upgrade the school's status from high school to higher secondary school.