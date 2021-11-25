Kerala mosque to host intercommunal prayers on Friday

At a time when Kerala is witnessing a series of rows over issues like 'halal food', 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad', a mosque in Kerala is sending a message of communal harmony by inviting members of all religions and faiths for the Friday prayer on November 26.

The Markaz Masjid in Zachariah Bazaar of Alappuzha is taking the initiative in a bid to strengthen communal harmony.

Authorities of the mosque have invited around 100 prominent personalities, including representatives of Christian and Hindu worship centres, peoples' representatives and senior officials to the mosque on Friday. They can participate in prayers, witness the rituals and listen to the brief deliberation by the imam.

KS Ashraf, a trust member of the mosque, told DH that even as there was no ban on entry of members from other religions to the mosque, this special event was planned as the state was currently witnessing unfortunate discussions on topic like 'halal' and 'jihad', which poses a threat to state's communal harmony.

Imam Abdul Hakkim Panavally will be leading the prayers and delivering a brief speech on Friday, followed by a brief interaction with the attendees.

