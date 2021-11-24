Muslim outfits flay row over 'halal' food culture in Kerala

As video footage of a Muslim cleric blowing into food triggered a row in Kerala over 'halal' food, Muslim forums have clarified that the ritualistic blowing into the food has no connection with halal food.

While a prominent cleric has said the practice of blowing into the food itself was against the Islamic traditions, another section of Muslims said that though the ritualistic blowing into food had no connection with 'halal' food, it was a practice being followed in the community over the years as a form of prayer or blessing the food before being served.

The present row was triggered by a misleading campaign that the cleric in Kerala was spitting on the food, which was totally baseless, they say.

Imam of Palayam mosque in Thiruvananthapuram V P Suhaib Moulavi had stated that the practice of blowing into the food was against Islamic traditions. Halal means permissible. It only means food items that were permissible as per the Islamic traditions and believes. Blowing or even releasing breath toward food is against the preaching of the Prophet, he said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Muslim Jamaat state secretary A Saifuddin Haji said that the tradition of ritualistic blowing into food before serving it at religious ceremonies was being practiced by a large section of the Muslim community over the years. It did not involve any sort of spitting, but a symbolic gesture of blessing or prayer, he said.

He also said that the ongoing row over 'halal' was very unfortunate as the ritualistic blowing had not connection with 'halal' food culture.

While the BJP in Kerala had even sought a ban on sale of food with 'halal' tag, the hotel owners maintain that it was just a business strategy to attract customers that many hotels use the 'halal' board.

