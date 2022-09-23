Kerala’s Onam lottery winner wishes he didn't win first prize

A 29-year-old autorickshaw driver has had to keep away from his home and family—all because he won the Kerala government’s Onam lottery of Rs 25 crore. Ever since this auto driver-cum-chef, who lives in Thiruvananthapuram, was announced the winner, people have been thronging his house seeking financial assistance.

Anoop won the “Onam bumper lottery” in the lucky draw held last Sunday. After tax deductions and agent’s commission, he will get Rs 15.5 crore, which is still under process.

In a social media post, Anoop said on Friday that he had been forced to keep away from his house these days, because strangers were coming up to him for money.

“Even though my child is unwell, I am not able to remain at my house. I stay at my sister’s house or at any other friend’s house. I am even thinking of shifting homes. People don’t believe me when I say that I haven’t received the money yet. I was really excited when I won the bumper prize. But now I think I should have won only the third or fourth prize,” he said.

Anoop's relative Sooraj told DH that people from distant places were turning up to ask Anoop for money. While many wanted financial assistance for purposes such as marriage of children and treatment, some were seeking help to set up a shop and some wanted assistance in building a home. “Anoop’s son is unwell and his wife is pregnant. Even then he is not able to spend time with family,” said Sooraj.

As many of these “bumper prize” winners failed to prosper, due to mismanagement of money, the Kerala government has begun to offer training in money management for these lottery winners. Anoop will undergo the training soon.

Last year’s Onam bumper prize winner Jayapalan, who is also an autorickshaw driver hailing from Kochi, had cautioned Anoop to spend the money wisely, because Jayapalan had to pay hefty taxes even after a year.

Jayapalan still works as an autorickshaw driver, even though he won Rs 12 crore as the bumper prize, and he got Rs 7.4 crore after tax and agent’s commission deductions.

This year, the prize money was increased to Rs 25 crore, and ticket price, too, was increased from Rs 300 to Rs 500.

