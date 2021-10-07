Kerala to allow 25,000 pilgrims at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple

Up to 25,000 pilgrims will be allowed at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala during the coming pilgrimage season from November to January.

Only those who took both doses of Covid vaccine or those with a negative RT-PCR test would be allowed darshan through the virtual queue system.

A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also decided to allow pilgrims only through Pamba and pilgrims will not be allowed to stay back at the temple premises. Pilgrims would not be allowed through the traditional forest paths of Erumeli and Pulmedu. Vehicles would be allowed only up to Nilackal parking centre and transport bus services would be operated from Nilackal to Pamba.

Arrangements would be made to distribute 'prasadams' from the temple to all devotees.

During the last pilgrimage also restrictions were imposed in the maximum number of pilgrims allowed in the temple. Initially only 1,000 pilgrims were allowed daily. It was later increased marginally.

The temple, managed by the Travancore Devaswom Board, was facing acute financial crisis owing to the restrictions on pilgrims. During the last pilgrimage, many who booked the limited tokens for daily darshan did not turn up, thereby denying opportunity for others. Hence, the Devaswom Board had even proposed a refundable payment system for virtual queue booking this time. But it was not implemented.

