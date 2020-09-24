Kerala transport corporation converts worn-out buses into kiosks to earn extra revenue

In a best out of waste initiative, worn-out buses of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) are being modified as kiosks and being rented out so that the cash-strapped corporation could earn some additional revenue.

While the worn-out buses used to be sold out for a maximum scrap value of Rs. 1.5 lakh, the bus-turned-kiosks could earn at least Rs 12 lakh in five years, corporation managing director Biju Prabhakar said.

The first such bus-turned-kiosk was launched in Thiruvananthapuram city recently as a shop selling milk and other products while four more would be rolled out soon. In view of the huge response being received from government and private agencies, the corporation would be auctioning the kiosks to be set up in due course. The kiosks would be deployed near bus stands so that it would be of use for those waiting for buses also.

The corporation has been struggling to meet even operational expenses as well as salary and pension obligations. Hence such additional revenue sources would bring some relief to the corporation.

Prabhakar said that the first kiosk was set up by the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation for running a Milma stall that sells milk and related products. Kudumbashree, which is a poverty eradication and women empowerment programme, implemented by the State Poverty Eradication Mission, and Kerala State Cooperative Federation for Fisheries Development (Matsyafed) have already shown a keen interest to set up kiosks. Many private agencies are also making enquiries, he said.

The fresh initiative came close on the heels of converting a bus into a rest room for drivers and conductors who operate special services from Kochi international airport during odd hours.