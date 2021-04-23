Kerala #VaccineChallenge contribution reaches Rs 2 crore

The Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund received contributions amounting to around Rs 2 crore over the last two days after a Covid-19 vaccine challenge was initiated on social media.

According to sources, around Rs 50 lakh was received till Thursday night and on Friday nearly Rs 1.5 crore was received. The CPM had also hailed the campaign that was reportedly launched by pro-CPM cyber groups backing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's assurance to provide free vaccines to all and flaying the Centre's vaccine policy.

While the challenge was that those receiving the free vaccine from the government may contribute Rs 400 per dose to the CMDRF, many are contributing higher amounts.

Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Front has called for a protest against the Centre's vaccine policy on April 28. The protest will see party workers and supporters staying in front of their houses raising placards against the Centre's policy.