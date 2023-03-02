Kerala withdraws proposal for higher tax on vacant houses

Kerala withdraws proposal for more tax on vacant house

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 02 2023, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 10:41 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

A proposal in the Kerala budget to impose higher building tax on houses that are lying vacant has been withdrawn.

Resentment from NRIs was learnt to be the reason for withdrawing the proposal.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal informed the assembly on Wednesday that it was just a proposal to increase the revenue of the local bodies. But since many have raised concerns the government has decided not to implement it.  Houses of many NRIs are lying closed, he added.

India News
Kerala
Tax

