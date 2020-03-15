Kerala youth who missed to see father for last time tests coronavirus negative

A youth in Kerala who missed to see his ailing father for the last time as he himself volunteered for COVID-19 screening on arrival from Qatar was finally tested negative.

Lino Abel, hailing from Todupuzha in Idukki district, was even hailed by Kerala Chief Minister Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan especially since many persons in Kerala were trying to skip screening for COVID-19.

Lino, who works in Qatar, rushed to Kerala on March 7 as his 70-year old father Abel Ouseph was in critical condition. Even though he cleared the screening at the airport, Lino felt like a sore throat as he reached Kottayam medical college to visit his father. Hence, he, voluntarily turned up at the COVID-19 cell at the hospital to avoid the risk of others getting infected from him and he was immediately isolated as he had some symptoms.

The same night his father died and Lino could see his body only through a video call. In a social media post about his grief, Lino had even mentioned that he would be happier if he was tested negative for Covid-19.

On Saturday hospital authorities informed him that he was tested negative and he straight away went to his father's grave.