Kerala's single-day Covid-19 cases remain above 20,000-mark

The test positivity rate (TPR) also remained on the higher side at 12.31%

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 31 2021, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 22:09 ist
With 20,624 fresh cases being reported, the number of active cases also increased to 1.64 lakh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Fresh Covid cases in Kerala remained above 20,000-mark on Saturday, while a central team visited various parts of the state to review the pandemic situation.

With 20,624 fresh cases being reported, the number of active cases also increased to 1.64 lakh. The test positivity rate (TPR) also remained on the higher side at 12.31 per cent.

While the central team headed by National Centre for Disease Control Director Sujeet Kumar Singh visited Alappuzha and Kollam districts, another team was visiting parts of North Kerala where the cases are comparatively higher.

