Keralite who died in Sudan clashes was set to come home in May

The Indian national who died of bullet injuries in the violence-hit Sudanese capital city of Khartoum two days ago was all set to come here for a few days in May when the tragedy struck.

Albert Augestine, a retired soldier, had called his wife and daughter to Sudan a couple of weeks ago to celebrate Easter with them and had booked tickets to travel back with them on May 3.

However, on Saturday, April 15, a stray bullet hit him while he was standing near the window of his flat talking to his son in the UK, the victim's father told the media here.

Albert's wife and daughter, who were with him at the time, escaped unhurt and moved into a bunker under the flat.

They were later shifted to a safe place and provided food, according to information received from the Indian Embassy in Sudan and the company Albert worked for, his father said.

The body could be shifted to a local hospital in the Sudanese capital city of Khartoum only after more than 24 hours due to the ongoing military conflict in the region.

On Sunday, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had said that Albert's family will be provided all necessary help and added that steps are on to bring his body back to the country.

Albert, hailing from Alakode in Kannur district, was working in a Dal Group company in Sudan.

Meanwhile, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday seeking his urgent intervention to expedite the repatriation of Augestine's remains to India.

Explosions and clashes were reported in various areas in Khartoum in the backdrop of escalating tension between a paramilitary force and Sudan's Army.

According to official data, the number of Indians in Sudan is around 4,000, including 1,200 who have settled down in the country decades ago.

Sudan's military captured power in a coup in October 2021 and has been running the country through a sovereign council since then.

There has been a dispute between the Army and the paramilitary over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government.