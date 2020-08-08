Kozhikode crash: Cockpit voice recorder recovered

Kozhikode crash: Digital flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered

First responders inspect the wreckage of an Air India Express jet, which was carrying more than 190 passengers and crew from Dubai, after it crashed by overshooting the runway at Calicut International Airport in Karipur, Kerala. Credit: AFP Photo

The digital flight data recorder (DFDR) and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) have been recovered from the Air India Express plane at the Kozhikode crash site in Kerala, an aviation regulator official said on Saturday.

"The DFDR and CVR, which have been recovered from the plane, will help in finding the cause of this accident," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation official said.

These devices are with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and will be sent to Delhi for further investigation, according to the official.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 onboard overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rain and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing at least 18 people.

