Lockdown: 'Lack of preparedness with migrant workers'

'Lack' of preparedness to deal with migrant workers during lockdown: Cong leader Shashidhar Reddy

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 05 2020, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 20:40 ist
Migrant workers carry their belongings as they walk along a road to return to their villages, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Senior Congress leader and former vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) M Shashidhar Reddy has accused the Centre of not factoring in the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on daily wage earners and migrant workers before announcing it.

"It clearly exposes a lack of preparedness as the implications of a lockdown and the impact that it will have on daily wage earners and the plight of the migrant workers was not factored in," he said in a statement here on Saturday.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The purpose of the lockdown was defeated when lakhs of migrant workers and their families gathered in large numbers throwing social distancing to winds, he said.

"There was no advance preparation for facilitating their movement, isolation and quarantine, forcing the states to rush through things, stretching the demand on the already overburdened health workers, police and civil administration, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
M Shashidhar
Congress
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

 