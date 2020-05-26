Life limping back to normalcy in Tamil Nadu, sans Chennai

Tamil Nadu might have over 17,000 COVID-19 cases, but major parts of the state are slowly trying to limp back to normalcy with industrial and economic activity beginning in a phased manner. While government offices across Tamil Nadu are functioning with half of its workforce, industrial estates within the state capital Chennai have upped their shutters with 25 per cent of its staff from Monday.

Autos have been allowed to ply across the state, except in Chennai, which is a coronavirus hotspot in Tamil Nadu, while government buses have resumed very limited services in districts that are not classified as red zones. However, the ban on public transport continues in Chennai and 11 other districts, considered red zones.

Industrial estates across the state have begun functioning since last week even as automobile majors like Hyundai, Nissan, and TVS Motors are rolling out vehicles from their plants.

As air services have resumed, the government has also allowed plying of autos and taxis in Chennai and other cities where airports are located. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has maintained that people should take precautions like wearing a mask as there is "no cure" for Coronavirus for now.

The government has also begun work like resuming excavation at Keezhadi, where an urban civilization is believed to have existed during the Sangam era, and desilting lakes, tanks and ponds in the fertile Cauvery Delta region to enable the water bodies store water as the sluices of the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur are set to be opened on June 12 for the cultivation of kuruvai (short-term crop).

Evaluation of 12th standard answer sheets will also begin from Thursday, while the government has already opened up activities like registration of land.

While the knitwear cluster in Tiruppur has begun manufacturing masks, gloves, and personal protective equipment (PPEs) for paramedics and housekeeping staff, the fireworks hub of Sivakasi has also opened its manufacturing facilities by maintaining social distance. Economic activity has resumed in the industrial town of Coimbatore as well with factories upping their shutters, but lack of enough public transport and labour shortage is adding to the woes of the manufacturers.

“We reopened our factories on Monday by following social distancing norms, but we have some issues regarding labour. But we are happy that the factories have reopened after over two months. We need to learn to live with the virus,” an entrepreneur who has a factory at the Ambattur Industrial Estate in Chennai told DH.