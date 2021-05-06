Lockdown in Kerala from May 8-16 as Covid cases rise

Lockdown in Kerala from May 8-16 as Covid-19 cases rise

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 06 2021, 11:25 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 11:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kerala on Friday became the latest state to impose a lockdown in the wake of spiralling coronavirus cases. The shutdown will be in effect from 6 am, May 8 to 6 am May 16.

Details on what will be allowed and what not will be released shortly.

Kerala on Wednesday logged 41,953 fresh Covid-19cases in the highest single-day spike so far.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

The cut-throat battle to build K-pop's next superstars

The cut-throat battle to build K-pop's next superstars

Colorado cult group mummifies leader's remains

Colorado cult group mummifies leader's remains

M'luru auto drivers offer free service to Covid patient

M'luru auto drivers offer free service to Covid patient

Supreme Court’s welcome warning

Supreme Court’s welcome warning

What is the Facebook Oversight Board?

What is the Facebook Oversight Board?

DH Toon | Bengal in the throes of post-poll violence

DH Toon | Bengal in the throes of post-poll violence

SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket

SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket

From icon to pariah: Trump and social media

From icon to pariah: Trump and social media

 