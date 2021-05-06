Lockdown in Kerala from May 8-16 as Covid-19 cases rise

Kerala on Friday became the latest state to impose a lockdown in the wake of spiralling coronavirus cases. The shutdown will be in effect from 6 am, May 8 to 6 am May 16.
Details on what will be allowed and what not will be released shortly.
Kerala on Wednesday logged 41,953 fresh Covid-19cases in the highest single-day spike so far.
More to follow...
