Look out notice against actor-producer Vijay Babu

Look out notice against rape-accused Kerala actor-producer Vijay Babu

The case was registered a few days back, and Babu was reportedly absconding

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 28 2022, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 22:16 ist
Vijay Babu. Credit: IANS photo

The police decided to issue a look-out notice against Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, accused of raping a Malayalam actor.

Kochi city police commissioner H Nagaraju told the media that prima facie, there was evidence against the actor as his presence at the place of occurrence of the incidents during the times mentioned by the complainant could be confirmed. He also said that there seemed to be some exploitation behind the incident.

The complainant actor alleged that Vijay Babu offered her roles in films and raped her several times.

The case was registered a few days back, and Babu was reportedly absconding. There were also reports that he fled the country.

Apart from the rape case, a new case for revealing the name of the actor was also registered against him.

Vijay Babu
Kerala
lookout notice
India News
rape

