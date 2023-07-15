M T Vasudevan Nair, the Malayalam storyteller, turns 90

Malayalam literary stalwart and Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair, who enchanted generations of Malayalees through his nostalgic writings and enjoys cult status, turned 90 on Saturday.

Popularly known as MT in the cultural and literary sphere of the southern state, he is one of the most celebrated writers and literary icons in Malayalam. Born on July 15, 1933 at Kudallur in Palakkad district, Nair entered the world of literature by writing short stories.

His first major novel Nalukettu, which he had penned during his early 20s, heralded a path-breaking trend in the Malayalam literature during 1950s. Also an acclaimed filmmaker, screenplay writer and much respected literary editor, Nair won the highest literary prize Jnanpith in the year 1995 for his overall contributions to the Malayalam literature and Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour, in 2005.

Randamoozham, Nalukettu, Manju, Asuravithu, Kaalam, Iruttinte Athmavu and so on were among his celebrated works. Meanwhile, birthday wishes poured in from various quarters for the wordsmith. Wishing him health and happiness, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said MT has a great role in marking Malayalam in the wide canvas of world literature.

Along with literary writings, the doyen also made relentless efforts to revive the cultural sector of the southern state, he said in a Facebook post. MT's literary and cultural activities have always been rooted firmly in the democratic, secular and progressive stances, the CM said adding that the writer has rigorously opposed orthodox values and communalism throughout his life.