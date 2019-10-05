Mamallapuram-China share 2K-year-old historical links

All set to play host to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, this ancient bustling port city of the famed Pallava Kingdom has had historical trade and defence ties with China that are nearly 2,000 years old.

Historians have noted that the Pallava rulers converted Mamallapuram, 50 kms from Chennai, as the gateway for exports and imports from South-East Asian countries, including China, centuries ago. Several epigraphical pieces of evidence, including coins with inscriptions of Chinese symbols, were unearthed from Mamallapuram during excavations, emphasizing the age-old links that the port city and the communist nation shared in the past.

And the historical, civilizational and trade links between Mamallapuram, a port town that is believed to have existed even before the Pallavas, and ancient China add much significance to the next week’s high-profile meeting between leaders of the two countries.

A flourishing port till about the end of 9th century, Mamallapuram was an integral part of the ‘Silk Route’ and ‘Spices Route’ of ancient China and India respectively.

“The meeting at Mamallapuram will be a major milestone in Indo-China ties. Mamallapuram served as a major port during the Pallavas who have had much more than a working relationship with the Chinese rulers. Many documents suggest that even a defence deal was inked between the Pallavas and Chinese,” Tamil author Kayal Baradhavan, who penned a four-part novel on ‘Bodhi Dharma’ of the Pallava dynasty, told DH.

It is also believed that the thriving silk industry in Kanchipuram was first established by the Pallavas, who imported silk from ancient China and developed an industry in their own kingdom.

Chinese traveller Hiuen Tsang, who visited Kancheepuram in 7th century during the Pallava era, is the “match-maker” between India and China, says reputed archaeologist K K Muhammed.

“The notes written by Hieun Tsang in Chinese is a treasure trove. It clearly points to the fact that Buddhism travelled to China from India. Bodhi Dharma of the Pallava dynasty who is revered in China is the one who propagated Buddhism there,” Muhammed, who retired from the Archaeological Survey of India in June 2012, told DH.

Muhammed also said lots of original Chinese items like pottery and fishing nets could be found not just in Mamallapuram, but along the entire East Coast.