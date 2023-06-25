Man hacks mother-in-law to death on Vijayawada flyover

A 48-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death on a flyover here Saturday night by her son-in-law for “encouraging” his wife to go ahead with divorce, police said.
Rajesh (37) killed Nagamani (47) on Chanumolu Venkata Rao flyover around 9 pm, they said.
“It is a murder committed by son-in-law. The deceased (person) is mother-in-law. A divorce petition is pending before the court,” Vijayawada West ACP Hanumantha Rao told PTI.
According to the police, Rajesh bore a grudge against Nagamani for allegedly encouraging her daughter to file a divorce petition.
He was unhappy with his mother-in-law as he thought that she was the reason for his separation with his wife and hacked her to death with a sickle used to cut coconuts, they said.
Nagamani died on the spot, police said, adding a hunt has been launched to nab Rajesh.
The accused used to eke out a living by selling clothes door to door.
Police have registered a case against Rajesh under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder).
