Media professionals to be considered as frontline workers in Tamil Nadu

DMK President M K Stalin announced that media professionals will be considered as frontline workers in Tamil Nadu.
"All media persons working in newspapers, visual and audio media at the risk of their lives... will be considered as frontline employees in Tamil Nadu," he tweeted.
மழை - வெயில் - பெருந்தொற்றிலும் உயிரைப் பணயம் வைத்து செய்தித்தாள்கள், காட்சி - ஒலி ஊடகங்களில் பணியாற்றி வருகின்ற ஊடகத் துறையினர் அனைவருமே தமிழகத்தில் முன்களப் பணியாளர்களாகக் கருதப்படுவர்.
முன்களப் பணியாளர்களுக்குரிய உரிமைகள் - சலுகைகள் அவர்களுக்கும் உரிய முறையில் வழங்கப்படும்.
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 4, 2021
Building a strong narrative over the years against the AIADMK and BJP-led governments in Tamil Nadu and the Centre, Stalin reaped huge success in Assembly polls, recreating the 2019 magic when he won the Lok Sabha polls hands down for his party and allies.
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Myanmar bomb blasts kill 5 including ousted lawmaker
Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru
DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'
Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity
Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history
Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India
How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows
Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive