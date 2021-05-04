Media professionals to be considered as frontline workers in Tamil Nadu

Journalists to be considered as frontline workers in TN

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2021, 09:41 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 09:41 ist
M K Stalin. Credit: AFP File Photo

DMK President M K Stalin announced that media professionals will be considered as frontline workers in Tamil Nadu.

"All media persons working in newspapers, visual and audio media at the risk of their lives... will be considered as frontline employees in Tamil Nadu," he tweeted.

Building a strong narrative over the years against the AIADMK and BJP-led governments in Tamil Nadu and the Centre, Stalin reaped huge success in Assembly polls, recreating the 2019 magic when he won the Lok Sabha polls hands down for his party and allies.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

