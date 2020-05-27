MHC declares Jayalalithaa’s nephew and niece as her Class-II heirs

Declaring J Jayalalithaa’s niece and nephew as legal heirs of her properties worth several crores, the Madras High Court on Wednesday asked the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider its decision to convert the late Chief Minister’s palatial bungalow into a memorial for her.

The ruling is a setback to the AIADMK government which took temporary possession of the sprawling mansion in upscale Poes Garden last week through an ordinance promulgated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit for establishing a memorial for Jayalalithaa.

The court also suggested that the ‘Veda Nilayam’, the house where Jayalalithaa lived for over four decades, be converted into the official residence of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. However, it said a portion of the property can be converted into a memorial, if needed.

The sprawling mansion, which was bought by Jayalalithaa’s mother Sandhya in the late 1960s, was very close to the AIADMK leader who considered the house as her “second mother.”

“The petitioner Mr J Deepak and the respondent Ms J Deepa are the class-II legal heirs of late Chief Minister Dr J Jayalalithaa, being the son and the daughter of the late Chief Minister Dr J Jayalalithaa's brother Late J Jayakumar,” a division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose said.

The bench also said Deepak and Deepa are entitled to the Letters of Administration in respect of the estate held individually by or in the names of the firms or companies and the credits. The verdict effectively means that the government should issue notice to Deepak and Deepa during the acquisition proceedings and have to pay the compensation for acquiring the Poes Garden residence.

The bench also asked the government to avoid making Poes Garden property as memorial by acquiring the property, as it would incur huge expenses to the public exchequer.

“The State Government shall consider the suggestion that Poes Garden property Veda Nilayam be made as “Official Residence-cum-Office of the Chief Minister of the State”, after acquiring the property as per law, after issuing notice and hearing the second and third respondents viz., J Deepa and J Deepak,” the bench said.

It also asked the duo to allot a few properties, according to their discretion and create a registered Public Trust in the name of their late aunt for the purpose of public and social service within a period of eight weeks from the date of receipt of the court order.

Though Deepak and Deepa were estranged with Jayalalithaa, they knocked at the doors of the High Court seeking Letters of Administration without Will for Administration of properties and credits belonging to Jayalalithaa, who had no legal heir when she passed away after 75 days of treatment at Apollo Hospitals here on December 5, 2016.

The bench also made it clear that the duo is entitled for administration in respect of the estate held individually by late Jayalalithaa or in the names of firms or companies and the credits of the former AIADMK supremo.

“Deepak and Deepa shall allot a few properties according to their discretion and create a registered public trust in the name of their late aunt for the purpose of doing social service within a period of eight weeks from the date of receipt of the order copy,” it added.