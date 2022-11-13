MLAs' poaching case: Illegal constructions of accused demolished in Hyderabad

Municipal authorities in Hyderabad on Sunday demolished unauthorised constructions allegedly belonging to Nanda Kumar, one of the accused in the MLAs' poaching case.

The town planning wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) razed the unauthorised constructions in hotel Deccan Kitchen located in Filmnagar in upscale Jubilee Hills.

The hotel is reportedly owned by Nanda Kumar, who is said to be close to Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy.

Cyberabad police had arrested Nanada Kumar alias Nandu along with Ramachandra Bharti and Simhayaji on November 26 when they were trying to lure four MLAs of Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with an offer of Rs 250 crore in cash.

Amid tight security, the officials razed the unauthorised construction at the hotel which Nanda Kumar is running in partnership with another businessman. According to GHMC officials, a couple of structures were constructed in front of the hotel without obtaining valid permission. They said three notices were served in the past.

The demolition is likely to continue on Monday.

However, Nanda Kumar's wife Chitralekha alleged that the demolition was illegal. She said that in the past, a notice was served on them and they had submitted a copy of the lease agreement in its response. She said the demolition was carried out of a political vendetta.

Chitralekha alleged that they were not even allowed to shift their belongings from the shops. She said even before they took the property on lease, the shops were being run there.

Nanda Kumar and two other accused, all alleged agents of BJP, were arrested from a farmhouse at Moinabad near Hyderabad on the night of October 26 when they were allegedly trying to lure four MLAs of TRS with offers of huge money.

Cyberabad police conducted the raid on a tip-off by Pilot Rohit Reddy, one of the MLAs. He had alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to three others.

The accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The accused are currently in judicial custody. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana police grilled them on Thursday and Friday.

The investigating officials are trying to find out about those who are behind the attempt to buy the MLAs. They are also trying to ascertain who had agreed to provide Rs 250 crore to them.

The SIT is headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand.