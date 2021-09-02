Monetising PSUs not in national interest: M K Stalin

Opposing the proposed National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said such a move was not in the national interest.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said he would soon write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the Centre’s proposed move to monetise assets of public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Intervening during a Special Attention Calling Motion against the proposed privatization of PSUs, Stalin the country’s assets belong to its people and these undertakings serve as the foundation for the economic growth and provide jobs to people.

“It is our opinion that privatising or leasing PSUs is not in the national interest. These companies serve people and do not operate just based on profit,” Stalin said. The Chief Minister added that he would soon write to Modi expressing his opposition to the move.

During the discussion, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the Union Government should listen to the state government’s views on monetising PSUs as “we have given land” for them.