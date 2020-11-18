NCB to grill CPM leader’s son for 3 days in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday took former Kerala CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh into their custody until November 20.
On October 29, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Bineesh Kodiyeri in a drug-related case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and lodged him in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.
NCB officials took a body warrant from the court on Tuesday and took him into for the next three days. He was brought to the NCB office near Yelahanka for the interrogation on Tuesday evening, a senior officer said.
Officials will include charges against Bineesh after a detailed interrogation. Bineesh has been accused of staying regularly in contact with the alleged drug peddler Mohammed Anoop, in whose account officials found Rs 50 lakh unaccounted-for money.
In August, NCB officials had arrested Anoop in Bengaluru along with two others identified as Anika D and R Ravindran on charges of supplying drugs to film actors and celebrities. Officials said Anoop confessed during the interrogation that Bineesh was behind the transaction and he was Bineesh’s benami.
On October 17, ED officials arrested Anoop and he reportedly admitted his involvement in drug peddling and Bineesh had credited several transactions to his account. NCB officials said they were unable to say if Bineesh is a drug peddler or consumer at this stage of the investigation.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s
What is it like to take part in a Covid vaccine trial?
'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'
Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK
Building blocks of life can form long before stars
Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch
A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19
Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn
The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo