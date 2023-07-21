New Kerala fish species attracts Leonardo DiCaprio’s attention

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

DiCaprio, who is also an environment enthusiast, on Tuesday, shared a report about Pathala Eel loach.

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 21 2023, 06:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 06:02 ist
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A new fish species found in Kerala has been getting wide international attention ever since Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio shared its details on his social media page a few days ago.

Abraham A, a native of Alappuzha district in Kerala, spotted the tiny species in the well of his house in 2020. Researchers of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) found that the snake-like, pink-coloured fish with a length of around three centimetres was a freshwater species. They named it Pathala Eel Loach (Pangio Pathala) based on the Sanskrit word ‘Pathala’ as it was found to be a species of subterranean fish. (Pathala means below the feet)

DiCaprio, who is also an environment enthusiast, on Tuesday, shared a report about Pathala Eel loach. It appeared on the portal of Re:wild, which works to protect and restore biodiversity.

“The wild is all around us and sometimes all it takes to discover a new species is going about a normal day. This was the case for Abraham, a local stage director living in Kerala who discovered a new species of fish while taking a shower. Hidden from light and isolated beneath the soil’s surface in the narrow aquifers of the southern Indian state of Kerala, live sightless subterranean freshwater fish like the new Pathala Eel Loach. Despite this fortuitous discovery, accessing these fishes and unlocking their secrets is no easy task,” posted the Oscar winner actor.

KUFOS assistant professor Rajeev Raghavan told DH that Pathala Eel Loach was among the top 50 new fish species discovered in 2022 and listed by a UK-based agency. Thus it got much international attention.

Abraham spotted the tiny fish by chance while taking a shower. The fish reached the overhead tank of his house from the well through a water pump and from there, it reached the tap. He alerted researchers of KUFOS as he had come across discoveries of new fish species as part of citizen science initiatives of agencies like KUFOS. Three more fish of the same species were subsequently found in the 17 feet well. Abraham, who is an ex-serviceman, is thrilled as the fish spotted by him is getting international attention.

