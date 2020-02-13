NIA court sentences Bangladeshi man to 6-year jail in fake Indian currency notes case

A special NIA court sentenced a Bangladeshi resident to six years in jail for his involvement in distributing fake Indian currency notes, officials said on Thursday.

Mijan was convicted by the ​NIA court on Wednesday under sections 120B, 489B and 489C of the IPC and section 14 of the Foreigners Act and sentenced to six years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000.

On August 28, 2018, personnel of Shamsherganj police station in West Bengal seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of face value Rs 8,03,000 in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 from the possession of Rahim and Mijan of Bangladesh near Pilki Mor in Murshidabad and arrested both the accused.

Later, the NIA took over the case and re-registered the case on September 25, 2018.

After completion of investigation, the NIA filed a charge sheet against the two accused.

Mijan pleaded guilty to the charges against him and the NIA Court accepted the plead guilty petition of the accused and pronounced him guilty.

During investigation, it was found that the accused along with his associates in Bangladesh hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes in India.

Investigation revealed that fake currency notes were smuggled from Bangladesh and were to be circulated in other parts of the country.

According to the NIA, the trial against the second accused was on.