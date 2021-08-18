Nithyananda declares himself as head of Madurai mutt, gets rebuked

Fugitive self-styled godman Nithyananda on Wednesday declared himself as the chief of the Madurai Aadheenam (monastery) established 1,500 years ago by Thirugnana Sambandhar, one of the celebrated poet-saints of the Tamil Shaivite tradition.

Nithyananda, the controversial godman wanted by Karnataka Police in a slew of cases including those related to sexual harassment of inmates of his monastery, made the announcement on the social media pages of Kailasa, a country that he claims to have founded.

The statement said Nithyananda will succeed Arunagirinathar, the 292nd pontiff of the Madurai Aadheenam, who passed away on August 13, 2021, after a prolonged illness. It also claimed the “national flag of Kailasa” flew “half-mast” as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

However, the Aadheenam rubbished claims of Nithyananda, saying he was not even part of the mutt. It also said Harihara Desika Gnanasambantha Paramacharaya, who was named as the junior pontiff by Arunagirinathar, will take charge as head of the mutt soon.

Arunagirinathar, who headed the monastery for over 30 years, was a living example of communal harmony. He used to invite clerics and priests from other faiths to the mutt and quote from Quran and Bible often to drive home the message that every religion teaches universal brotherhood.

Nithyananda, who was appointed as junior pontiff of the famed Madurai Aadheenam in 2012 by Arunagirinathar, was removed from the post within a few months on the charges of misconduct. However, the self-styled godman continued to claim he was part of the mutt.

"All the spiritual, dharmic, traditional rituals as per the cosmic laws of Kailasa and official succession formalities as the 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam is completed," Nithyananda said in a post.

The Madurai Aadheenam has a rich tradition and is the oldest Tamil Shaivite monastery. Thirugnana Sambandhar is one of the most prominent of 63 Nayanmars who are believed to have lived between the sixth and 10th centuries BC.