Nitish Kumar to inaugurate 'Kalaignar Kottam' in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will be attending the inauguration of initiatives in memory of late DMK president M Karunanidhi at Tiruvarur on June 20, his son and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.
While Kumar will inaugurate the 'Kalaignar Kottam', Yadav will open the 'Muthuvelar' Library, both established in Karunanidhi's native Tiruvarur district, Stalin said.
A 'kottam' in Tamil refers to a structure built in memory of someone highly respected.
In a letter to partymen, the DMK chief exhorted them to attend the June 20 event in good numbers. Stalin said he will unveil a statue of his father, who is a former Chief Minister, at the event, coinciding with Karunanidhi's centenary celebrations.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi
Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast
Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge
'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'
Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K
Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11
Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed
NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down