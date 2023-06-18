Nitish Kumar to inaugurate 'Kalaignar Kottam' in TN

Nitish Kumar to inaugurate 'Kalaignar Kottam' in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur

While Kumar will inaugurate the 'Kalaignar Kottam', Yadav will open the 'Muthuvelar' Library, both established in Karunanidhi's native Tiruvarur district.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 18 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 16:36 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will be attending the inauguration of initiatives in memory of late DMK president M Karunanidhi at Tiruvarur on June 20, his son and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.

While Kumar will inaugurate the 'Kalaignar Kottam', Yadav will open the 'Muthuvelar' Library, both established in Karunanidhi's native Tiruvarur district, Stalin said.

A 'kottam' in Tamil refers to a structure built in memory of someone highly respected.

In a letter to partymen, the DMK chief exhorted them to attend the June 20 event in good numbers. Stalin said he will unveil a statue of his father, who is a former Chief Minister, at the event, coinciding with Karunanidhi's centenary celebrations.

