NMC accords permission to 6 govt medical colleges in Telangana

T Harish Rao said the Telangana government is briskly moving forward in setting up one medical college per district

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 20 2023, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 16:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has accorded permission to six government medical colleges to start classes from the academic year 2023-24.

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao, in a tweet Wednesday night, said the approval process for Nirmal, Karimnagar and Sircilla Medical Colleges has reached the final stage.

"Delighted to share that, out of 9 medical colleges to be started this year, 6 medical colleges already have got permission, i.e., Jangaon, Asifabad, Kamareddy, Khammam, Vikarabad, Bhupalpally. The approval process of Nirmal, Karimnagar and Sircilla Medical Colleges reached the final stage," he said in a tweet.

The minister further said the Telangana government is briskly moving forward in setting up one medical college per district towards Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's vision of "ArogyaTelangana."

