NMC accords permission to 6 govt medical colleges in Telangana

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has accorded permission to six government medical colleges to start classes from the academic year 2023-24.
Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao, in a tweet Wednesday night, said the approval process for Nirmal, Karimnagar and Sircilla Medical Colleges has reached the final stage.
"Delighted to share that, out of 9 medical colleges to be started this year, 6 medical colleges already have got permission, i.e., Jangaon, Asifabad, Kamareddy, Khammam, Vikarabad, Bhupalpally. The approval process of Nirmal, Karimnagar and Sircilla Medical Colleges reached the final stage," he said in a tweet.
Telangana govt is briskly moving forward in setting up one medical college per district towards CM Sri #KCR Garu’s vision of #ArogyaTelangana
Delighted to share that, out of 9 medical colleges to be started this year, 6 medical colleges already have got permissions, i.e.,…
— Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) April 19, 2023
The minister further said the Telangana government is briskly moving forward in setting up one medical college per district towards Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's vision of "ArogyaTelangana."
