No confirmed bed, no entry: Telangana cops stop Covid-19 patients in ambulances from Andhra Pradesh at borders

Andhra's Covid-19 patients need beds to enter Telangana

Telangana receives about 500 to 600 ambulances carrying patients daily

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 10 2021, 16:14 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 16:14 ist
Recently, a senior official of the Telangana government said over 50 per cent of hospitals beds in Hyderabad are filled with patients from neighbouring states. Credit: istock Photo

Telangana Police on Monday started restricting patients coming to the city in ambulances from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh at border places, a move aimed at avoiding scenes of patients waiting for beds near hospitals, police officials said.

They said the patients who have confirmed bed are only allowed into the state at borders.

"We see a lot of patients coming from other states to Hyderabad hoping for better treatment. However, those without confirmed beds, from any hospital, are not being allowed. The patients without confirmed bids are forced to wait outside hospitals," a senior police official of a bordering district of Telangana told PTI.

Police sources said every day Telangana, from all entry points, receives about 500 to 600 ambulances carrying patients to be admitted to various hospitals.

A police official of a bordering district with AP, said though they do not have any written orders from the Telangana government on stopping ambulances coming into the state, but were asked to do it on oral instructions and the restrictions will go on for some more days.

Recently, a senior official of the Telangana government said over 50 per cent of hospitals beds in Hyderabad are filled with patients from neighbouring states.

Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Coronavirus
COVID-19

