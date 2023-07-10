No end of flood woes for Kerala's Kuttanad, locals lament inaction

Even as the monsoon rains that lashed Kerala last week receded, many houses and roads in Kuttanad region of Alappuzha district in Kerala continue to remain flooded for days.

Kuttanad residents lament that the region that earlier witnessed floods only during the two monsoons is now facing four to five floods every year. The flood water is also taking more time to recede. Many flood mitigation measures announced for Kuttanad are remaining on papers, they say.

The region lying below the sea level is known for the vast paddy fields and network of around 65 canals connected to the Vembanad lake - the largest lake in the state.

Key solutions for the frequent flooding of Kuttanad region are improvement of canals, dredging of Vembanad lake and renovations of the Thottappally spillway connecting Kuttanad with the Arabian sea. Other solutions like controlled pumping of water that collects at the paddy fields are also being rejected by the authorities citing flimsy reasons.

"Many regions of Kuttanad are now getting flooded with just two days of rain. Earlier there used to be no floods even if it rained for a week or more continuously," said M V Antony, secretary of Save Kuttanad-official, one of the forums taking up the plight of Kuttanad.

Deepening and widening of the canals and dredging of the Vembanad lake need to be done with priority to ensure smooth flow of water as well as to contain more water. Even as the government announced projects for these, those were still on papers only, he said.

Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas said that canal deepening and widening works were already on. There are around 65 canals and hence it would take some time. Dredging of the Vembanad lake is also being planned. "In the next one year there will be considerable relief for Kuttanad from flooding," he expressed hopes.

Controlled pumping of water from the paddy fields has been suggested by many as an effective solution to avoid flash food like situations. But the authorities were rejecting it citing flimsy reasons. "Power supply will be available on fields only during the time of cultivation. Hence it would not be easy to operate pumps during the summer," said the MLA.

Rameshan, a social worker of Krishnapuram region, said that controlled pumping of water from the fields should be made a disaster management activity as it could effectively avoid water level suddenly rising in nearby regions.

Another major flood mitigation project of Kuttanad was renovation of the Alappuzha - Changanassery road. Even as the work is in final stages, many portions of the renovated stretch were flooded during this monsoon, triggering allegations of unscientific work in the Rs 650 crore work being carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.