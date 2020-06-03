No YSRCP party flags colours on govt buildings in Andhra Pradesh: Supreme Court

In a major setback to the Jaganmohan Reddy government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected its plea challenging initiation of contempt proceedings by the Andhra Pradesh High Court for not removing the YSRCP party flag colours from government buildings.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Krishna Murari and S Ravindra Bhat dismissed a petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against the high court's judgement for repainting of the buildings, including those of Panchayat.

The state government contended that the colours were no way related to the YSRCP flag.

The HC, in its order, had questioned the state government for going ahead on painting the government buildings despite the earlier orders against it.

It had then sought to know why a contempt court should not be filed against the government officers.

It sought an explanation from the Panchayat Raj secretary and chief secretary in this regard.

The YSRCP government had taken the controversial move in August 2019 to paint Panchayat and other building in party colours of green, blue and white, which was challenged before the high court.