North-east monsoon gains pace in Tamil Nadu; heavy rains in Chennai

The north-east monsoon (NEM) has intensified in Tamil Nadu with several parts of the state, including Chennai and neighbouring Tiruvallur, receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday even as the weathermen predicted more showers for the next few days.

Red Hills in Tiruvallur district received the maximum rainfall of 13 cm in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on November 1, while several parts of Chennai were pounded by continuous rains since Monday evening. The rains continued to lash various parts of the city through Tuesday leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

While Perambur in Chennai recorded 12 cm rainfall, Chennai Collectorate (10 cm), Ayanavaram (9 cm), Vedaranyam (6 cm), Colachel (5 cm), and Pamban (3 cm). The Nungambakkam station in Chennai recorded 8 cm of rainfall on November 1, which was the highest in 30 years for the specific date.

Also Read | Heavy rains lash Chennai, parts of Tamil Nadu; schools told to stay shut

“For November 1, today’s rainfall of 8 cm is the third highest after 13 cm in 1990, and 11 cm in 1964,” S Balachandar, Head, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said, adding that the state has received 20 cm of rainfall since October 1.

The NEM, the lifeline of Tamil Nadu, arrived in the state on October 19 but it intensified only in the past few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall for most parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Kerala over the next five days.

In Chennai, Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials and district collectors and asked them to be on alert. He also said the district administration should be prepared to handle any eventuality.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said waterlogging in the city reduced considerably when compared to last year. Several people took to Twitter to praise the GCC for the stormwater drain project, but many struck a cautionary note saying this was the first spell of the season and the new infrastructure will be put to test only in the coming days.

Waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas across the city and in suburbs. The civic body said while water stagnation was reported in 700 places last year, it came down to 40 this year.