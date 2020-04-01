Now, disinfection tunnel to prevent COVID-19 spread

Now, disinfection tunnel in Tiruppur to prevent COVID-19 spread

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Apr 01 2020, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 18:13 ist
A woman walks through a disinfection tunnel set up at the entrance of Thennampalayam market in Tiruppur. Credit: AFP Photo

Visitors to the Thennampalayam vegetable market in Tiruppur, the country’s knitwear hub, were surprised on Wednesday as they were asked to walk through a ‘disinfection tunnel’ before entering the sprawling ground to shop.

The ‘disinfection tunnel’ is part of efforts by the Tiruppur District administration to prevent further spread of coronavirus. People who enter the market are asked to wash their hands and walk through the ‘disinfection tunnel’ for three to four seconds during which sprayers overhead sprinkle protective substance on them.

Once they come out of the ‘disinfection tunnel’, the visitors are allowed into the market. A video of people walking through the ‘tunnel’ posted by Tiruppur District Collector K Vijayakarthikeyan on Twitter went viral on social media.

Officials said visitors to the market are allowed to go through the ‘tunnel’ one by one after ensuring that there is enough physical distancing between them. The ‘tunnel’ was designed with help from Young Indians and CII.

Though the ‘disinfection tunnel’ is not a substitute for hand washing and other protective measures, Vijayakarthikeyan said it would certainly supplement the regular disinfection measures over the surface.

“The tunnel adds value to our efforts to prevent further outspread of COVID-19. The solution used to spray is 1 per cent of sodium hypochlorite in 1 ppm and it has been tested and reviewed by a team of doctors,” the Collector told DH.

Responding to questions about the efficacy of the system and whether chemicals can be sprayed on humans, Vijayakarthikeyan said the unit has been tested and passed by doctors. This is probably the first time such a ‘tunnel’ has been installed in India, while similar methods have been used in Thailand and in Ordu city in Turkey in the past few weeks to contain COVID-19.

He said the unit will consume 50 liters of the solution for one hour and can run for 16 hours in one go. Vijayakarthikeyan said the cost of a unit is Rs 90,000 and the district administration has planned to install 10 such units at various places where people come in large numbers.

The district collector insisted that the ‘tunnel’ will only supplement existing measures like washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining physical distance in preventing the further spread of coronavirus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Tamil Nadu
CII
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

 