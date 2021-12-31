Omicron cases in Kerala cross 100, vaccine hesitancy towards second dose poses concern

As cases of the Omicron variant in Kerala escalated and crossed the 100 mark, with 44 fresh cases being confirmed on Friday, a large number of people are still hesitating to take the second dose.

It was reliably learnt from health department sources that around 14 lakh people who took the first dose are either due or overdue to take the second dose, despite intensive campaigns.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that a two day camp would be held on Saturday and Sunday and urged those keeping from taking the second dose should take the vaccine. Earlier also similar camps were conducted and Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan urged people not to hesitate to take the second dose.

Also Read | Fully vaccinated people can still spread Omicron: Study

Among the estimated population of 2.67 crore persons above the age of 18 in Kerala, 2.60 crore took the first dose, whereas only 2.04 core took the second dose.

A state government official told DH on the condition of anonymity that around 24 lakh people who took the first dose were found to be keeping off from the second dose even after it was due. But on scrutiny it was found that many of them had taken second dose either from other countries or by registering using another phone number. Hence the actual number of those who were yet to take the second dose even after the due date was around 14 lakh.

Break through infection, lack of fear of the infection following relations in lockdown, minor side effects and certain misleading reports about the vaccination were found to be the reason why many were keeping off from the second dose.

As 44 more fresh Omicron cases were confirmed in the state, the total cases of the variant reported in the state reached 107. Seven of the fresh cases were also caused by local contact which aggravates the state's concern. Among those infected the highest numbers were from UAE, 29, followed by UK, 23.

The health minister said that a decision on imposing further restrictions in the state would be taken after reviewing the situations. Already night curfew was imposed in the state from Thursday to Sunday.

Meanwhile, 2,676 more Covid cases were reported in Kerala on Friday. The number of Covid active cases in the state was 19,416.

Check out DH's latest videos: