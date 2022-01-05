On the run for 20 days, former Tamil Nadu minister Rajenthra Bhalaji arrested in Hassan

After being on the run for 20 days, former AIADMK minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji was on Wednesday arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police in Hassan district in Karnataka in connection with cheating cases.

Bhalaji, who was Dairy Development Minister in the Edappadi K Palaniswami cabinet, was picked up in Hassan when he was travelling to another location. The former minister went missing on December 17 after the Madras High Court dismissed his petitions seeking anticipatory bail in two cases.

Since then, the TN police have been trying to track him down. Sources said police came to know that Bhalaji was hiding in Hassan district while tracking the mobile number of his aides. They claimed a few district-level BJP office bearers in Tamil Nadu helped Bhalaji to keep his location a secret.

Bhalaji is accused of cheating Rs 3 crore from various persons after promising government jobs for them.

