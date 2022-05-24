One held in connection with inflammatory sloganeering by minor boy in Kerala

One person was held by police in connection with the inflammatory sloganeering by a minor boy during a march by the Popular Front of India at Alappuzha district in Kerala.

According to police sources, a case was registered on Monday evening by invoking section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) of the Indian Penal Code. PFI worker Ansar, who was carrying the boy on his shoulder, was arrested, while a PFI local office bearer was being quizzed. The minor boy is yet to be traced.

The video footage of the boy sitting on Ansar's shoulder and raising inflammatory slogans hurting religious sentiments had gone viral on social media. It triggered strong criticism from various quarters. A preliminary inquiry by the police found that the incident took place during a march organised by the PFI in Alappuzha on May 21. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint.

Police sources said that since it was a minor boy who raised the slogan, further steps would be taken after taking legal opinion.