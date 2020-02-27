Payback in the same coin? Now, Jaganmohan Reddy gets Chandrababu Naidu detained at Vizag airport

In a scene retelling the 2017 episode when Jaganmohan Reddy was blocked by the police from entering Visakhapatnam city, the present opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu was detained at the same airport on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam airport premises witnessed tense and disorderly scenes for few hours since noon as Naidu embarked his car to leave the airport. Scores of men said to be YSRCP supporters jammed his convoy from moving.

The former CM enjoying protection under Z+ category alleged that he was "attacked by the YSRCP men who lobbed eggs, slippers, water bottles, stones at him.”

At one point where Naidu sat in protest on the road in the airport premises, his guards could be seen shielding him with a bullet proof pad.

Naidu was visiting the port city as part of his Praja Chaitanya Yatra, meant “to expose the corrupt, inefficient administration of Reddy” to the public. His itinerary includes a visit to the areas where lands were allegedly encroached by the YSRCP leaders.

The port city was recently designated as the executive capital of the state by Jagan, though a legislation allowing the shift from Amaravati is stuck in the state legislative council.

On 26 January 2017, Jagan, then the opposition leader and his party colleagues including MPs, were prevented from even entering Vizag airport as they were stopped by the state police at the arrivals gate.

Jagan was then visiting the city in solidarity with protests planned for a Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. TDP and BJP were allies then and Jagan was building pressure on Naidu on the unmet demand.

Jagan had then reportedly cautioned the police and airport personnel that he would be the CM in two years. After a brief protest sit-in near the tarmac, Jagan was detained and sent back to Hyderabad in another flight.

While speaking to reporters, Naidu was reminded of the incident to which he replied, “They were planning jallikattu like protests. The next day we had an investment summit in the city.”

Interestingly, Naidu said something similar on Thursday. In a video accessed by DH from the VIP lounge after his detention, Naidu could be heard telling a senior cop– “If you don’t allow me today, I will come tomorrow or else a day after. I am not going to leave you.”

Naidu accused the police officials of failing to control the YSRCP protesters.

“I never stopped the padayatras of Jagan or his father YSR across the state. But this is an emergency-like situation today,” Naidu said alleging that the YSRCP men and Police officials are acting on orders of the chief minister.

Naidu said he was being obstructed as his Vizag visit would reveal the YSRCP’s illicit land dealings. TDP sources said his visit has the police permission.

A handwritten notice by the ACP (West) Visakhapatnam said the former CM is being taken into custody for his safety under CrPC 151 Section.

Later in the evening, Naidu reportedly took a flight to Hyderabad.