PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Vijaywada Covid-19 facility fire incident

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 09 2020, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 12:25 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of patients in a fire incident at a Covid-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada on Sunday.

He said he discussed the incident with state chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible help.

Seven Covid-19 patients were killed in the incident at a hotel converted into a treatment facility at Vijayawada.

"Anguished by the fire at a Covid centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible," the Prime Minister tweeted.  

"Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support," he said. 

