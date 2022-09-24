POCSO case accused's house set ablaze in Kerala

POCSO case accused's house set ablaze in Kerala

Fire fighters were pressed into service to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby houses in the thickly populated coastal area

PTI
PTI, Kozhikode,
  • Sep 24 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 15:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Hours after an accused in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case was arrested, his house in nearby Payyoli coast was set on fire by unidentified people, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred few hours after the accused, T Majeed of Ayinikad beach in Payyoli, was arrested by the police in connection with the case. A case was registered against Majeed for 'sexually abusing' a minor girl on Friday noon.

Also Read | Minor gang-rape victim walks naked for 2 km to reach home in Moradabad

The thatched roof house was almost gutted in the flames that was noticed around midnight, they said. Fire fighters were pressed into service to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby houses in the thickly populated coastal area. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pocso
India News
Kerala

What's Brewing

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

When microplastics flood rivers

When microplastics flood rivers

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

The view from top

The view from top

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

 