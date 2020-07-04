Police quiz Kerala NDA convener Tushar Vellappally

Cops quiz Kerala NDA convener Tushar Vellappally

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Jul 04 2020
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 21:15 ist
NDA convener in Kerala and BDJS state president Tushar Vellapally was quizzed by the police on Saturday in connection with the recent suicide of a local leader of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) at Alappuzha in Kerala.

Tushar, who was NDA candidate against Congress leader Rahul Gandhu at Wayanad, and his father Vellappally Natesan, who is general secretary of SNDP, an outfit representing the prominent Hindu Ezhava community Kerala, faced allegation of abetting suicide of SNDP local leader K K Maheshan. Natesan was quizzed by the police on Friday.

Some letters, purported to be suicide notes of Mahesan, said that he was being made scapegoat in an ongoing Crime Branch probe into a cheating case pertaining to a micro-finance scheme of the SNDP.

