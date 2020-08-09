Police register case for negligence in AIE plane crash; condition of 14 passengers critical

The state police registered a case and constituted a special team to investigate the Air India Express plane crash at Kozhikode international airport on Friday that claimed 18 lives, including the pilot and co-pilot.

Condition of 14 persons injured in the crash continued to be critical, while 57 persons have so far been discharged. A total of 115 persons injured in the flight are still under treatment at various hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram disticts. While one of the deceased tested Covid-19 positive, one person under treatment also tested positive for the virus. Hence, all passengers have been kept in observation.

Also read: Higher compensation to plane crash victims than landslide victims triggers partiality row in Kerala

Malappuram district police chief Abdul Karim said that the police case was registered at Karipur police station under section 11 of the Aircraft Act for flying so as to cause danger and sections 337, 338 and 304-A of IPC. A prima facie assumption is that the mishap occured due to negligence of the pilot. A report would be sought from the DGCA regarding the incident and further investigation would be conducted on the basis of it. A team led by additional SP G Sabu was constituted.