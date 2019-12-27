Priyanka talks like Gandhinagar Naxal leader: Bidar MP

In a blistering attack on AICC General Secretary Priyanaka Gandhi, Bidar MP Bhagawanth Khuba alleged that Priyanka Gandhi is speaking like “a Naxal leader of Gandhinagar”.

The remarks made by her that Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) is a blemish on the nation is condemnable, he told. The Constitution is a “sacred scripture” of our nation. The BJP-government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not done anything to demean the Constituion. The Congress is making false allegations, Khuba charged at a press meet convenened at the BJP office in Bidar on Friday.

The Union government has not implemented the CAA targetting the Muslims. The political parties which have gone bankrupt politically, are making baseless allegations to keep their vote banks intact with them. The people of the country should not become influence by provocate statements of the Congress leaders. The country has been divided on the basis of religion pre-independence. But, the citizenship enrollment will not be held in the name of religion now, he explained.