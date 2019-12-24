Protest against BSY in Ker, BJP alleges govt connivance

With Karnataka Chief Minster B S Yediyurappa facing protests at Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur in Kerala on Tuesday also, BJP Kerala leadership alleged that the protests were staged with the connivance of the ruing left-front in Kerala.

Mr. Yediyurappa was on a brief private visit to Kerala to offer prayers at Sree Padmanabha Swami temple in Thiruvananthapuram and Sree Rajarajeswara temple at Kannur district in North Kerala. Owing to security reasons police maintained a high level of confidentiality on the CM's itinerary.

On Tuesday morning, a group of KSU - Youth Congress workers waved black flags at the Chief Minister at Thiruvananthapuram airport while he was about to leave for Kannur. At Kannur, SFI and Youth Congress activists waved black flags at Yediyurappa. Some activists even managed to reach close to the Chief Minister's vehicle despite attempts by police to stop them.

The protests were staged over CAA as well as police action at Mangaluru in connection with the stirs against CAA and death of two.

BJP former Kerala state president P K Krishnadas alleged that the protests were staged connivance of the left-front government in Kerala. There was serious lapses on the part of Kerala police in ensuring security to the chief minister, he alleged.

KSU and Youth Congress workers had waved black flag at Yediyurappa in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening also.