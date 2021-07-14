Puducherry hikes prices of liquor by 20%

Puducherry hikes prices of liquor by 20%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2021, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 22:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Puducherry has hiked prices of all kinds of liquor in the Union Territory by 20 per cent.

The new charges will come into effect from tomorrow (July 15), according to the Excise Department. 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Puducherry
Alcohol

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

 