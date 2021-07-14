Puducherry hikes prices of liquor by 20%

Puducherry has hiked prices of all kinds of liquor in the Union Territory by 20 per cent.
The new charges will come into effect from tomorrow (July 15), according to the Excise Department.
More to follow...
