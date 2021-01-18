Rahul Gandhi brings out calendar for Wayanad

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has brought out a calendar featuring various places and achievers of Wayanad.

The calendar for 2021 is being distributed among the people of the Lok Sabha constituency comprising three state Assembly constituencies of Wayanad and four of neighbouring Malappuram district.

Each month's page has a painting of a key location of the constituency and a brief profile about unsung heroes from the constituency.

Mathew and Mary, a farmer couple of Wayanad in Kerala aged around 90 and 85, who shot to limelight with Rahul posting a video of their plight over the crisis in the agriculture sector, and a seventh standard student Telan Saji, who is a young innovator, are among those being featured.

Apart from various known tourist destinations, some usual scenes of Wayanad like elephants crossing roads along forests were featured in each page of the calendar published in Malayalam and English.

Wayanad district Congress committee president I C Balakrishnan said that so far 42,000 copies of the calendar were being distributed and if required more copies would be arranged.